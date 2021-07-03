Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ECF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. 10,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

