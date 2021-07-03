Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELOX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.78.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 5,925,925 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

