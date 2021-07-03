Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.69. 2,606,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,019. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

