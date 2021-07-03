Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Enel has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

