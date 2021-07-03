Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.41.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$8.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,074.04. Insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 over the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.