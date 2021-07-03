Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Short Interest Update

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 854,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

E has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ENI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ENI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of E traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. 101,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that ENI will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.5813 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.