Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE ENV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $74.92. 356,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,635. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 829,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 729,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,812,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

