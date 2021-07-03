EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,274 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $267,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

