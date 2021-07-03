EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 404,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 83,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of EQT opened at $21.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

