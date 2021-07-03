Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $94,908.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,558.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,399. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.61. Equillium has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

