Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $50,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

