Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$31.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.50.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$25.50 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.98 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$155.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

