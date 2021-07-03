Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.78.

Shares of ETSY opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36. Etsy has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

