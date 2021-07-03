Evedo 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.00756352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

