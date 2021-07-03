Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,011. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Everi by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Everi has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

