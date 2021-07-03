Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $4,087,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 3,938,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,745,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.12. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

