Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.00. 862,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $128.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

