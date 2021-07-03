Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $166.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

