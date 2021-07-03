extraDNA (XDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,277.66

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $490,277.66 and approximately $122,471.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,699.15 or 0.99885556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00034442 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.01075702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00417783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00401803 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005993 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005010 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

