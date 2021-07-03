Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

