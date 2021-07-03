Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 40.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,125,000 after buying an additional 197,407 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 725.4% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

