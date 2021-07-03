Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.