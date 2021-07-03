Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $683.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

