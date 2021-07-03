Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

