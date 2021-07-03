Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $952,000 in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $22.58 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

