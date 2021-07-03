Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 11,300 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,508,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BVH opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.71 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. Analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

