Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $36.92 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

