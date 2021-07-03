FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 2.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $48.80. 2,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,535,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Several analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

