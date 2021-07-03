FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9,962.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,521,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486,924 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $143,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

