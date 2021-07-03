FIL Ltd Has $98.90 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $98,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 925,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,496,000 after acquiring an additional 256,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

