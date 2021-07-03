FIL Ltd Purchases 33,070 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $122,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,540,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,651,000 after buying an additional 280,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

