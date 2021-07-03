FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,770,980 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,770,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,000. FIL Ltd owned about 0.10% of Coupang as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $40.46 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

