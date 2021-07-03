FIL Ltd Sells 18,261 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,261 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.73% of Pentair worth $75,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NYSE:PNR opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

