Financial Analysis: Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) versus Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bionano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 77.28 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 220.46 -$41.11 million ($0.39) -17.23

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Bionano Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics -384.80% -40.47% -32.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bionano Genomics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.90%. Bionano Genomics has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 49.74%. Given Bionano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Bionano Genomics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Its Saphyr system includes an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services for researchers to evaluate optical genome mapping data. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the reagents and protocols needed to extract and label ultra-high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its products for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in the United States and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The company was formerly known as BioNano Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Bionano Genomics, Inc. in July 2018. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

