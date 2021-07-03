Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

