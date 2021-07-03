Financial Review: Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astronics and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 0 1 2 0 2.67 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

Astronics currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.46%. Given Astronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than EHang.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astronics and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $502.59 million 1.10 -$115.78 million ($0.66) -26.98 EHang $27.60 million 80.25 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -168.63

EHang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astronics. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Astronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Astronics has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics -13.47% -12.23% -5.40% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

Summary

Astronics beats EHang on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and communications and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also sells inflight entertainment and connectivity products, and lower antenna; and wireless communication testing primarily for the civil land mobile radio market. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

