Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 1.6%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $44.05. Approximately 1,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The firm has a market cap of $153.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

