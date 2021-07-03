First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Short Interest Update

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

