First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. 15,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. TheStreet raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

