First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce sales of $23.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.05 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $92.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on FGBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.20. 9,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

