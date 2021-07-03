First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.50. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,908,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

