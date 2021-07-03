First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Horizon by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 301,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

FHN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

