First Manhattan Co. Acquires 9,550 Shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.30% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA:RXL opened at $96.29 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

