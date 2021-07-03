First Manhattan Co. Buys 395 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 693,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $472.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $473.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.