First Manhattan Co. Has $1.42 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 223.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $353.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.08 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.85. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

