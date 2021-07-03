First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $140,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1,346.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $201.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.30.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

