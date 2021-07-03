First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in American International Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American International Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 289,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $48.05 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

