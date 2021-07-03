First Manhattan Co. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

