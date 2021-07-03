First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.