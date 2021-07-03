First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 390 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 784,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.67 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

